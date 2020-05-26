Shelby County experts have a clearer idea of how more people are contracting the Coronavirus in the area

They now monitor impact of new COVID-19 cases Memorial Day weekend in whether to loosen more restrictions next month.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The rate of new COVID-19 cases this week and next will be one of several factors the area's task force considers in whether to move Shelby County into phase three of the Back to Business reopening plan June 8th.

"For the most part I think this weekend was successful," Shelby County Health Officer Dr. Bruce Randolph said.

Tuesday, Shelby County health experts offered cautious optimism.

"I consider it successful because my phone did not ring off the hook," Dr. Randolph said.

In addition to no compliance complaints relayed to him, Dr. Randolph said he witnessed good social distancing at Shelby Farm and elsewhere Memorial Day weekend.

"The data will be determined by behavior so we encourage you to continue the progress that we have made," Dr. Randolph said.

But challenges remain.



Shelby County Health Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter said an uptick in new cases this past weekend showed a lingering impact from Mother's Day contact and proof COVID-19 is still spreading in close quarters.

"We continue to see transmission within close family contacts and within workplaces," Dr. Haushalter said.

That's why Dr. Haushalter urged the community to stay safe and be smart - even around your own family members.

"It's really critical that we also in our own households are making sure we are engaging in good hand washing, covering our mouth if we cough or sneeze, not sharing utensils, glasses, those kind of things," Dr. Haushalter said.

The health director added Tuesday Shelby County is now at its goal of 2400 available COVID-19 tests a day but said those showing symptoms are not fully taking advantage of that capacity.