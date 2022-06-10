Bivalent COVID-19 boosters for ages 5 and up now available in Shelby County

Only the Pfizer bivalent booster is available at the Shelby County Health Department for young children currently, but they expect to offer the Moderna booster soon.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County is now offering bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccines for children as young as age 5, if they meet the qualifications.

The vaccinations are available free of charges at the following locations on a walk-in basis Monday-Friday, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.:

814 Jefferson Avenue, Suite 207

1826 Sycamore View Road

Children must have completed the initial two dose series of either the Pfizer of Moderna vaccines at least two months ago.

Only the Pfizer bivalent booster is available at the Shelby County Health Department for young children currently, but they expect to offer the Moderna booster in the coming weeks. The Moderna booster is currently authorized for those ages six and up. The Pfizer booster is available for those ages 5 and up.

Health experts said both new vaccines trigger immune responses to the original COVID-19 virus and to the newer Omicron variants.

“I brought my children to the Health Department last week to receive their new boosters. Now that they are back in school, and with the holidays approaching, I want them to have the extra protection the boosters can provide,” said Shelby County Health Department Director Dr. Michelle Taylor.