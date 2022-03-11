x
Coronavirus

Shelby County Health Department closing some COVID-19 testing sites

Starting Monday, March 21, 2022, some Health Department sites will no longer have COVID-19 testing.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department said Friday it is scaling back COVID-19 testing after demand has dropped at several sites.

Starting Monday, March 21, 2022, the following sites will no longer have COVID-19 testing:

  • Shelby County Health Department Collierville Public Health Clinic - 167 Washington Street in Collierville
  • Shelby County Health Department Millington Public Health Clinic - 8225 U.S. Highway 51 in Millington
  • Shelby County Health Department COVID-19 Response Unit - 2655 Dividend Drive in Memphis

Free COVID-19 testing is still available at community testing sites in the county. You can find a listing HERE or call 901-222-MASK (6275).

Some national pharmacies are also offering free COVID-19 testing. Learn more about those locations HERE.

