The department is asking residents to fill out a survey on COVID-19. Find the links below.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department wants to know how you feel about COVID-19 in the Mid-South.

The department is asking residents to complete a survey that looks at how you feel about wearing masks, and being vaccinated against the virus, once a vaccine is developed.

The survey takes about five minutes to complete and is anonymous.

COVID-19 Survey

Encuesta COVID-19