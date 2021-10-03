Shelby County Health Department confirms UK variant COVID-19 cluster within University of Memphis athletics program

The health department said more than 20 cases were confirmed of the more contagious COVID-19 UK variant strain.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Wednesday, David Sweat with the Shelby County Health Department said there was cluster of more than 20 cases last month within the University of Memphis' athletics program of the highly contagious, COVID-19 variant first identified in the United Kingdom.

Sweat said this was a much smaller cluster compared to another confirmed COVID-19 cluster at the U of M last August and September.

"I would commend the University of Memphis because of course they were very instrumental in recognizing and getting those folks in quarantine and isolation that were exposed," Sweat said.

Wednesday, Local 24 News also learned area labs detected five times as many COVID-19 variant cases in February compared to January.

"What you can assume is that they are all here, and it almost certainly more than the numbers that we are reporting, because we are only sequencing a small snippet of the population," Dr. Scott Strome with the UT Health Science Center said.

Dr. Strome said the good news is - to date - COVID-19 vaccines are still effective - to varying degrees - against the newly emerging strains.

"The way we can knock that out is more people getting vaccinated quickly and by folks who aren't getting vaccinated to adhere to good social hygiene," Dr. Strome said.

"We still have social distance. We still have to wear masks in public. We still have to wash our hands constantly," Sweat added.

Those with the Shelby County COVID-19 Joint Task Force said what is also encouraging is more area labs can now do the required sequencing to detect COVID-19 variant strains among positive samples.

Beyond the biocontainment lab at UTHSC, that work is also being done at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Poplar Healthcare.