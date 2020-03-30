Shelby County Health Department COVID-19 update

2 p.m. daily coronavirus briefing with the Shelby County Health Department.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Monday morning, the Shelby County Health Department reported 17 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total in Shelby County to 379.

Over the weekend SCHD confirmed there had been 1 COVID-19 death in Shelby County.

At 2 p.m. daily, during the week, SCHD holds a live briefing to release the latest data.

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Lower your risk