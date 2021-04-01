Shelby County Health Department COVID-19 vaccination update

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department’s vaccination sites at Lindenwood Christian Church and 1826 Sycamore View Road are closed.
The SCHD says it will announce when and where drive-thru vaccination will resume for 1a1 groups, funeral/mortuary workers, and the 75+ population later this week.
For a full list of 1a1 groups, as defined by the Tennessee Department of Health in its COVID-19 Vaccination Plan, click here.
- First responders with direct public exposure including EMS, law enforcement, and fire fighters
- Staff working at COVID-19 mass testing sites
- Staff and residents of long-term care facilities, residential homes for the aged and staff and residents of assisted living centers who have direct contact with residents or contact with potentially infectious materials
- Staff of other congregate care facilities such as homes for the intellectually or developmentally disabled, detention centers, Staff of Department of Children’s Services residential facilities, rehabilitation hospitals and psychiatric hospitals who have direct patient contact or contact with potentially infectious materials
- Home health care staff with direct patient contact
- Individuals > 18 years or older who cannot live independently due to serious chronic medical condition or intellectual or developmental disability
- Providers of K-12 or university student health services who have direct patient contact or contact with potentially infectious materials