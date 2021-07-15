Shelby County Health Department to update local Delta variant situation, other recent COVID trends

Thursday marked the seventh straight day in Shelby County with more than 100 reported new cases.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — This afternoon, Shelby County Health Officer Dr. Bruce Randolph and interim Shelby County Health Director Dr. LaSonya Hall will provide an update on the Delta variant strain.

While the recent COVID-19 trends locally aren't as significant as previous peaks in the past 16 months of the pandemic, they also are heading in the wrong direction.

That also includes a 432% increase in the 7-day case average from July 1 - when it was 25.6 - to Thursday, when it was 136.3.

The 14-day case average in Shelby County is also now above 100 for first time since May 26 and the 183 new reported cases Thursday were the highest one-day new case uptick since April 30th.

As of last Friday, those with the Shelby County Health Department reported 87 confirmed Delta variant cases, with at least 29 additional suspected cases.

About 1 in 10 of those - 8 - were people who had been vaccinated, including two above the age of 65 who were hospitalized.

