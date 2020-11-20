Latest health directive from Shelby County Health Department affects restaurants, gyms, school sports, and when to wear a mask

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County health Department has issued a new directive aimed at restaurants, gyms, and school sports.
The directive goes into effect on November 23, 2020 at 12:01 a.m.
The following comes from the department regarding Health Directive No. 15:
- For any establishment that serves food and/or alcoholic beverages is required to:
- a. Limit occupancy to 50%
- b. Close at 10 pm
- c. Require patrons to wear masks at all times except when actually eating a bite of food or drinking a beverage
- d. Limit groups dining together to 6 people (but no more than 4 adults)
- Schools are strongly encouraged to suspend all school-related close-contact sports at this time.
- Gyms remain open at this time. All employees and patrons are required to wear masks or facial coverings at all times while in the facility, except when in the swimming pool or shower.
- Shelby County Government expects to be able to provide special financial supports of at least $5,000 for any business that faces closures of at least 30 days that is substantially related to Health Directive No. 15. More details will be forthcoming.