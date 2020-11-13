Some Shelby County Health Department facilities closed due to COVID-19

The department said the programs & facilities were impacted after personnel tested positive for the virus.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Like many Shelby County businesses and institutions, the Shelby County Health Department has been impacted by COVID-19. The Health Department has recently identified personnel who have tested positive for the virus. They have been placed in isolation and those identified as contacts have been placed in quarantine. All have been removed from the workplace until their periods of isolation and quarantine are completed.

Impacted Health Department facilities have been sanitized according to the guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As a result of the recent cases and contact tracing activities, several Health Department programs and facilities have been impacted. We strive to deliver excellent customer service and want the public to be aware of the impact on services and facilities.

Programs impacted include Sexual Health (Packer Clinic) at 814 Jefferson and the Cawthon Clinic at 1000 Haynes Street. The Packer Clinic will reopen on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 and the Cawthon Clinic will reopen on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

In the interim, clients have been scheduled at other Shelby County Health Department clinics and referred to Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), which charge fees on a sliding fee scale based on the patient’s income.

For more information about Shelby County Health Department services, please visit our website: www.shelbytnhealth.com.