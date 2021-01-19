There's a new Shelby County Health Directive: Here's what changes are being made

Health Directive No. 17 takes effect Saturday, and a Shelby County health officer gave a preview of its contents Tuesday afternoon.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — As Shelby County health leaders announced promising stabilizing or decreasing COVID-19 trends locally, Shelby County Health Officer Dr. Bruce Randolph will scale back certain restrictions in the next health directive.

Dr. Randolph said he'll release health directive no. 17 in full Wednesday before it takes effect Saturday. It replaces a more strict health directive no. 16 that's been in place since December 26th, when cases and hospitalizations were surging during the holiday season.

Dr. Randolph previewed some of the major changes of the next directive, along with current restrictions that will remain in place.

Among the changes:

Indoor dining capacity will be increased from 25% to 50%, but masks are still required unless you are eating and drinking.

There's still a limit for seating at a table to six people, tables must be six feet apart, and no one can stay longer than two hours at a time.

Restaurants must still close at 10 p.m. each night, curbside takeout still encouraged.

Live entertainment is permitted but performers must be 18 feet apart, and band members must be separated by six feet.

Indoor dancing is still not allowed and outdoor dancing is allowed if it's members of same household six feet apart.

Smoking indoors remains prohibited as well as vaping and hookah use.

In response, the Memphis Restaurant Association posted on its Facebook page: "Things are looking just a little bit brighter."

