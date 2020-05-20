Now Hiring: Shelby County Health Department hiring amid COVID-19 response

141 positions are available, and pay ranges from $18 to $24/hour.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The quarantine is now part of our lives. Most of us wear masks, at one time or another.

It might be easy to forget that all of this stuff is designed to save lives. Last time I checked nobody has a cure for coronavirus. People are still dying.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris, and Health Department Director Alisa Haushalter need more people. 141 more people to be exact.

They are now hiring.

“There are a variety of positions we have available,” says Shelby County Human Resources Director Steven Massie. “Over 100 of these positions are clerical specialists, contact tracers, and investigators. So we are looking for those individuals that have some baseline skills in those areas.”

If interested, go to Shelby County Government website, click the COVID-19 link and then follow the directions.

Massie says, “Some of the positions require experience. We do have a few positions that are entry level in nature.”

The pay will range between $18 and $24 an hour.

“Once candidates apply,” Massie says, “... we will screen their backgrounds. At that point, we will interview and begin the selection process.”