Shelby County Health Department loosening COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants and sporting events

SCHD Health Directive 13 allows restaurants and bars to stay open later.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County restaurants and bars can now stay open until midnight and sporting event social distancing goes from 12 feet to 6 feet, as part of the new health directive announced Tuesday.

Another change for restaurants, table capacity will go from six to eight.

The 6-foot separation at sporting events includes indoors and outdoors.

Dr. Alisa Haushalter, Director of the Shelby County Health Department said, the new health directive will take effect at midnight Tuesday. She is unclear at this time how many fans will be allowed to attend University of Memphis football games with the new social distancing requirement. 4,500 were allowed at the Liberty Bowl for the only home game so far this season.

Dr. Haushalter: @ShelbyTNHealth has enforcement teams and different strategies in doing Pro-active checks AND ALSO respond to complaints of possible violations. — Brad Broders (@Local24Brad) October 6, 2020