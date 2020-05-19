x
coronavirus

Shelby County Health Department expanding, new jobs posted to deal with ongoing COVID-19 local response

The 141 new positions include contact tracers, lab technicians, and nurses.
Credit: Shelby County Health Department

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Now that Shelby County is in phase two of the gradual reopening plan, help is on the way as local health experts contain and control COVID-19 in the coming months.

Tuesday, jobs were posted for more than 140 new health department positions who’ll track, treat, and tabulate COVID-19 cases.

"It's a critical piece to monitor the pandemic and move forward,” Shelby County Health Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter said.

As Shelby County gradually reopens and monitors COVID-19, the health department is expanding. Shelby County commissioners approved 141 new positions Monday, including nurses, lab technicians, and contact tracers.

The positions were posted Tuesday, interviews will take place next month, with the hiring goal set for next month.

"This is an opportunity for a variety of different individuals, and I encourage people with different diverse backgrounds, diverse training to explore these opportunities,” Dr. Haushalter said.

Monday, Shelby County moved into phase two of the Back to Business reopening plan.

Among the changes: baseball fields, martial arts, bowling alleys, arcades, and dance classes are allowed at 50% capacity, pools for recreation are allowed at 25% capacity, and at all of those establishments, workers must constantly clean equipment.

"While we have seen success, we are not out of the pandemic,” Dr. Haushalter said.

Tuesday, health experts also reminded the public that while face coverings in public aren’t mandated countywide, they’re strongly encouraged and could be required in certain places.

"It's important that we create a social environment where masks are important and the norm. And we are going to really encourage businesses to set their own policies to require people to wear masks,” Dr. Haushalter said.

Another shipment of masks from the state arrived this week and can be picked up at any area health department clinic or library.
