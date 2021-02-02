Possible case of highly contagious, UK variant strain of COVID-19 in Shelby County

Extensive contact tracing is underway, and a test sample is being sent to CDC for final confirmation.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department said Tuesday a possible first local case of the highly contagious, U.K. variant strain of COVID-19 has emerged locally.

David Sweat with the Shelby County Health Department described the test sample - discovered Monday night in a lab - as "highly suspicious" with the "genetic markers that may be" confirmation of the strain.

Those with the health department said they've activated an aggressive contact tracing plan of the patient's recent interactions with others.

The sample will be sent to the Centers For Disease Control for confirmation of whether the sample is the U.K. variant strain.

Dr. Bruce Randolph, the Shelby County Health Officer, said he will wait a week or so - and if the strain is confirmed, it could lead to revisions in the current health directive, which took effect in late January.