Shelby County Health Department responds as some suburban school districts defy mask mandates

SCHD said it's investigating & documenting complaints it receives about Health Order violations. Germantown is the only suburban district with mask mandate Tuesday.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tennessee — Confusion and division continues across Shelby County, as five suburban school districts went mask optional Tuesday, despite a warning from the Shelby County Health Department Monday that doing so is in violation of several orders.

The back and forth comes as Governor Bill Lee signed a law last week banning school mask mandates, but a federal judge overseeing a lawsuit also ruled mask mandates must stay in place in Shelby County school districts - for now.

The Germantown Municipal School District is the only suburban school district that went to a mask mandate Tuesday, following a separate federal ruling by a judge Monday in Nashville.

With different rules in different suburban districts, parents in the district are ready for a resolution and clarity.

"It is frustrating, it's exhausting, and it's time it's over with," Germantown Municipal School District parent Jessica Fischer said.

Parents in Germantown weighed in Tuesday, as their children were mandated to mask up, while all surrounding school districts defied the Shelby County Health Department and federal judges, and went mask optional.

"We have to learn to live with it and kids have to go to school, so let's get it done," Fischer added.

A Germantown Municipal School District spokesperson said the district's mask mandate must be maintained, after a federal judge in Nashville Monday set aside the state state law banning mask mandates, in a lawsuit where a Germantown student with disabilities is a plaintiff.

However, another plaintiff in that same lawsuit is a Collierville student, even though that district went mask optional Tuesday.

"It's been a chess game. So, the legislature and the governor played their hand and now the federal judge has played her hand I guess," Germantown parent Geoffrey Hicks said.

The moves Tuesday followed a memo Monday morning by Shelby County Health Officer Dr. Bruce Randolph to all Shelby County public and private school officials. That memo said anyone in a Shelby County School District not wearing masks is violating both a county health order and federal court orders.

Shelby County Health Director Dr. Michelle Taylor reiterated that Tuesday afternoon.

"I will tell you that nothing has changed from the stance of the Shelby County Health Department," Dr. Taylor said Monday.

Late Tuesday afternoon, the Shelby County Health Department sent ABC24 News this statement: "The Shelby County Health Department is currently investigating complaints it receives about Health Order violations. Health Department investigators are documenting each violation. In the event of an outbreak, the masking practices could make a significant difference in the number of students who are quarantined due to exposure."

Those at the other suburban districts - Arlington, Bartlett, Collierville, Lakeland and Millington - did not respond to emailed questions on why they went mask optional Tuesday after the Shelby County Health Department memo.