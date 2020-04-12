Shelby County Health Dept. explains how Saturday's superspreader event got so large

“In the earlier part of the evening, there was compliance to masking and to social distancing," said Dr. Haushalter.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the City of Memphis and Shelby County Joint COVID Task Force gave a local update on the virus, we also got a closer look into what happened at Saturday's super spreader event.

Local 24 News Reporter Brittani Moncrease spoke with the health department about how to prevent future large gatherings.

What many are calling Saturday's superspreader event did not start off that way.

Shelby County Health Department said CGI Entertainment's "All Black Affair" actually started off following guidelines.

“In the earlier part of the evening, there was compliance to masking and to social distancing. We require 18-feet between the singer and in this case the DJ and the audience,” said Dr. Alisa Haushalter, Shelby County Health Department Director.

That changed as the event went on into the night.

“At some point, there was noncompliance and an inability of that facility, that owner or that manager, to actually bring that into some compliance,” said Dr. Haushalter.

The county health directive does require a plan to be submitted for big events.

“However, it also says that that event manager is responsible to enforce adherence to the health directive. While we can go out and inspect and do other things, we do not have sufficient resources in Shelby County to police every event and stay there for the entire event,” said Dr. Haushalter.

After investigating the party beyond just the videos and pictures posted, the health department temporarily closed In Love Memphis, the venue where the outdoor tent party was held.

@ShelbyTNHealth gives more insight into the temporary closing of In Love Memphis after Saturday's party. They said the club was initially in compliance earlier in the night. — Brittani Moncrease (@Local24Brittani) December 4, 2020

“We do not have ability to cite anyone for significant fines. We have to then work with law enforcement who has to ideally be present at the time of infraction to issue a citation. There is not a financial penalty that will be assessed to the business directly as a fine,” said Dr. Haushalter.

Moving forward, the health department is looking for any loopholes in their directive to prevent such large gatherings again.

“We will reexamine and fill in some of the loopholes and confusion that some people may have,” said Dr. Bruce Randolph, Shelby County Health Officer. “If you have a tent and it is all the sides down, that is an enclosed environment. We consider that to be an indoor environment. All the safety measures that are in the health directive that applies to indoor dining applies if you’re in a tent even though you’re out in a parking lot.”