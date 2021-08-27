x
Coronavirus

Shelby County Health Department "strongly encourages" employers to require vaccinations in new directive

The order also recommends regular COVID-19 testing for all unvaccinated employees, including those who are asymptomatic.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this March 11, 2021, file photo, a health worker loads syringes with the vaccine on the first day of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine being made available to residents at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department has issued a new Health Order – No. 25 – which urges employers to require COVID-19 vaccinations or regular COVID-19 testing.

The order goes into effect at noon Tuesday, August 31, 2021 and runs through September 30, 2021, unless it’s amended later.

The order renews the second amended order No. 24, which made the wearing of masks mandatory for public indoor settings, with few exceptions. The mandate applies to everyone over the age of 2-years-old.

The new order also “strongly encourages employers to require COVID-19 vaccinations or regular COVID-19 testing for all unvaccinated employees, including those who are asymptomatic.”

It also explains about third doses of vaccines versus booster shots. A “third dose” is recommended now for people with immunocompromised conditions and is currently available. A “booster” dose is for those who are fully vaccinated and likely to become available this fall.

You can read the full order HERE.

