Shelby County Health Department warns temporary restrictions may return if COVID-19 numbers aren't reversed soon

A surge of COVID-19 cases in surrounding counties and workplace transmissions are putting a new strain on Shelby County hospitals.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — "We are at a pivotal time in the pandemic," Shelby County Health Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter said.

Tuesday brought a warning and a call to action from Shelby County health experts.

"Our current numbers foreshadow a very difficult fall," Dr. Haushalter said.

COVID-19 challenges continue in October in Shelby County, with a 61% increase of total COVID-19 patients hospitalized, a 33% increase of COVID-19 patients in the ICU, and a more than doubling of active cases.

"We are seeing significant increases in a variety of areas," Dr. Haushalter said.

That's why those with the Shelby County Health Department admitted Tuesday some temporary restrictions may need to return to stabilize the situation.

"We are discussing things that we may have to consider," Shelby County Health Officer Dr. Bruce Randolph said.

But that's a challenging balancing act.

"If we were to close anything down, we have to know that it's really going to make a difference," Dr. Haushalter said.

There's another factor at play.

Health experts acknowledged many of the new COVID-19 cases recently were as much about personal irresponsibility as it was about any local restrictions.

"People are symptomatic and continue to go to work. We could shut down a lot of places but that isn't going to make a difference if people continue to go out in public when they are symptomatic. So I urge people to stay home if they are symptomatic at all," Dr. Haushalter said.

While COVID-19 is an issue across Shelby County, health experts said as of late, new cases were especially concentrated in the University of Memphis area of east Memphis, Hickory Hill, and the southeast portion of the county near Collierville.