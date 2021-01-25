Shelby County Health Department to administer second COVID-19 vaccine doses beginning Wednesday

Second doses of Moderna vaccine to be offered at three locations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department (SCHD) will begin giving second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to those vaccinated December 28, 2020 – January 3, 2021 at three locations, beginning Wednesday, January 27.

Those who received the Moderna vaccine at 1826 Sycamore View Road or 2400 Union Avenue at Lindenwood Church are eligible to get their second dose by appointment at one of three locations. Vaccines will only be provided to those who received first doses that timeframe.

If you haven't received the first dose of vaccine, you should not scheduled an appointment at this time. First dose appointments for those who are currently eligible will be offered in February.

Second Dose Appointment Locations, Dates & Times:

January 27 - January 29 - 8:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

January 30 - 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Appling Emissions Station, 2355 Appling City Cove, Memphis, TN 38133

February 2 - February 6 - 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Pipkin Building, 840 Early Maxwell Blvd, Memphis, TN 38104

February 2 - February 6 - 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

February 3 - 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.



Germantown Baptist Church, 9450 Poplar Ave., Germantown, TN 38139



Those without internet access or who otherwise need assistance may call the COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline (901) 222-SHOT (7468) for help in setting an appointment. That line is staffed 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., 7 days per week.