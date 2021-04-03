Shelby County Health Department to host COVID-19 testing event for Latinx community

The Shelby County Health Department, in collaboration with Church of Ascension, is offering free COVID-19 testing for the LatinX community.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Shelby County Health Department, in collaboration with Church of Ascension, is offering free COVID-19 testing for the LatinX community.

The testing is free and available to anyone, age 5 and older, while testing supplies last. Spanish interpretation will be available throughout the testing event.

Each person tested will be asked to provide an address and two telephone numbers, so that they can be contacted within two to three days with the test results.

Testing will be available to those who are asymptomatic and those who have symptoms. No pre-registration required.

Note: No personal information will be shared with government agencies outside of the Shelby County Health Department and the Tennessee Department of Health.

SATURDAY, MARCH 6, 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Where: Church of Ascension (Gymnasium) | 3680 Ramill Rd., Memphis, TN 38128

For more information and to register, visit shelby.community/covid-19-testing or call the Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at 901-222-MASK (6275).