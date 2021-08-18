Shelby County Health Department to issue universal mask mandate in updated directive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Health Department director Dr. Michelle Taylor said that the department will call for a universal mask mandate in an updated health directive Wednesday afternoon.
Dr. Taylor told the Shelby County Commission that a universal mask mandate needs to happen quickly to slow the COVID-19 transmission rate in Shelby County.
The health department reported Wednesday morning there were 448 new cases and 7 new deaths in the county. That makes a total of 115,919 cases and 1,785 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.
The 7-day rolling average for cases in Shelby County was at 638, and a total of 444,177 people have been vaccinated in the county. Find more HERE.
"We are on a trajectory to reach those sorts of really serious, really depressing sorts of scenarios that people have seen in other places, namely Louisiana, some in Mississippi, and others. Can we escape it? Sure, we hope so and we certainly still can but it's going to take our limiting the total number of cases," said Dr. Steve Threlkeld with Baptist Memorial Hospital Wednesday. "I think the new director is very accurate because right now we are at, we are heading to the apex of this thing."
