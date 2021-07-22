Shelby County Health Department to update ongoing uptick in COVID-19 cases & Delta variant

259 new reported COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday - the highest one-day total since February in Shelby County.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Thursday, those with the Shelby County Health Department will update the current COVID-19 situation and challenges with the Delta variant, now the area's dominant strain in recent cases.

Thursday, the 259 new reported COVID cases were the highest one-day total since February 13th.

The 7-day average has also spiked 167% the past two weeks.

Thursday marked the 14th consecutive day of more than 100 new reported cases.

