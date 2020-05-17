Shelby County Health Department updates the latest numbers on COVID-19 cases

The county now reports a total of 3,719 confirmed cases as the number of deaths remain at 84.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department has announced 78 new cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday.

2,423 patients have now recovered from the coronavirus as 51,539 have been tested in Shelby County. Officials say they are also still monitoring the outbreak of cases in the long-term facilities.

As of May 14th research, 690 COVID-19 cases range from the ages of 25 to 34.