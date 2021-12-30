x
Coronavirus

Shelby County Health Department will have testing sites open through the holiday weekend

With the increased spike in cases, SCHD has a list of sites that will be open along with their hours.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Due to the increased spike in COVID cases in Shelby County, the Shelby County health department has announced COVID testing sites that will be open over the holiday weekend.

Friday, December 31, 2021:

  • Poplar Healthcare - 3495 Hacks Cross Road
    10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Poplar Healthcare – 251 S. Claybrook Street
    9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Compass Labs - 1800 Pyramid Place
    7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
  • Lamar Emissions Site – 1750 RKS Commercial Cove
    8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 1, 2022:

  • Poplar Healthcare - 3495 Hacks Cross Road
    10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Compass Labs - 1800 Pyramid Place
    7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Find COVID-19 testing sites on SCHD's COVID-19 website: http://shelby.community.  

