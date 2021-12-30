Shelby County Health Department will have testing sites open through the holiday weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Due to the increased spike in COVID cases in Shelby County, the Shelby County health department has announced COVID testing sites that will be open over the holiday weekend.
Friday, December 31, 2021:
- Poplar Healthcare - 3495 Hacks Cross Road
10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Poplar Healthcare – 251 S. Claybrook Street
9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Compass Labs - 1800 Pyramid Place
7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Lamar Emissions Site – 1750 RKS Commercial Cove
8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, January 1, 2022:
- Poplar Healthcare - 3495 Hacks Cross Road
10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Compass Labs - 1800 Pyramid Place
7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Find COVID-19 testing sites on SCHD's COVID-19 website: http://shelby.community.