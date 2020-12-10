Shelby County Health Department issues directive 14 affecting evictions & schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department issued directive No. 14 Monday, which affects evictions and schools.
The health department said directive 14 provides more protections for people facing evictions, and clarifies who has authority to decide when schools open or close due to COVID-19.
The directive goes into effect at midnight.
From the Shelby County Health Department:
It provides the following required notice to tenants in eviction matters: “If you or anyone in your household are currently quarantined or are in isolation due to COVID-19 and are unable to secure housing at this time, please notify the Shelby County Health Department by calling 901-222-MASK (which is 901-222-6275) or by faxing the information to 901-222-8249. Temporary housing support may be available.”
It provides clarification that school opening/closure decisions are for the local boards of education. The Health Department will provide technical assistance as requested by any school.