Shelby County Health Department issues directive 14 affecting evictions & schools

The health department said directive 14 provides more protections for people facing evictions, and clarifies who has authority to decide when schools open or close due to COVID-19.

It provides the following required notice to tenants in eviction matters: “If you or anyone in your household are currently quarantined or are in isolation due to COVID-19 and are unable to secure housing at this time, please notify the Shelby County Health Department by calling 901-222-MASK (which is 901-222-6275) or by faxing the information to 901-222-8249. Temporary housing support may be available.”