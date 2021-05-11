New Shelby County Health Directive Wednesday to lift more restrictions & eligible 12-to-15-year-olds could be vaccinated this week

50,000 additional pre-teens, teens in Shelby County could get shots in arms starting Thursday, with required parental consent.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — With Shelby County's COVID-19 case count relatively stable the last 30 days and meeting other indicators, Tuesday, those with the Shelby County COVID-19 Joint Task Force confirmed the next health directive released Wednesday will include the lifting of further restrictions.

"That last health directive promised a shift in approaches - from a mandatory approach to an approach more consistent with personal accountability," Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said.

That different approach could include ending mask requirements in certain places, although the task force held off on confirming any specifics.

"Conditions on the ground could change and we should always be prepared to make adjustments," Mayor Harris added.

"I do think we need to start taking steps forward, but I think we need to careful with how big those steps are," Memphis restaurant owner Nick Scott said.

Scott - who owns Alchemy in Cooper-Young and Salt/Soy in the Broad Avenue Arts District - said even if customers are no longer forced to wear masks, he'll strongly recommend his staff keep theirs on.

"I think the safest course for us is still wear masks during service and while we are at the restaurant, because you come into contact with so many people," Scott said.

Mike Miller - who owns Patrick's in east Memphis and is president of the Memphis Restaurant Association - said he's less focused on whether certain mask mandates will be lifted and more concerned about ending the six-foot separation rule between groups.

"It's got to be distancing just for the simple fact that we all have limited square footage and being able to use the square footage that we are paying for is the biggest deal," Miller said.

The task force is hopeful to begin vaccinating 12-to-15-year-olds Thursday, after final approval by the federal and state level.

Monday, the FDA gave the green light for that age group to get vaccinated for the first time. That age group will be required to be with a parent, who must also sign a consent form.