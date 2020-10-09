COVID-19 cases are rising in Shelby County suburbs & rural areas

The new data warning comes as COVID-19 cases within Memphis' I-240 loop are trending down, according to the Shelby County Health Department.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — "Six months has been a long time and we are not out of the woods yet," David Sweat with the Shelby County Health Department said.

New COVID-19 data highlights new concerns in suburban and rural Shelby County.

"In places like Germantown and Millington, Bartlett, and other areas, Collierville, we are beginning to see there is an increase in positivity rates," Sweat said.

Sweat said that recent trends contrast with earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic, when ZIP codes within Memphis' I-240 loop were hit the hardest.

"A lot of the transmission has been in the core of Memphis, but now the virus has expanded and we've also seen that in rural counties in West Tennessee," Sweat said.

Sweat couldn't pinpoint a specific factor in the suburban COVID-19 uptick but suggested a lapse in precautions, such as mask wearing in public, avoiding large gatherings, and constant hand washing.

"The virus moves and it moves as people are interacting in different ways that give the virus an opportunity to be acquired," Sweat said.

That's why Sweat reminded the public to stay vigilant as the risk of COVID-19 infection still lingers, a half a year after Shelby County's first confirmed case.

"As far as our individual health risks, it's still there," Sweat said.

Those with the Shelby County Health Department said Thursday there are no plans currently to cancel trick or treating for Halloween, but those with the health department are currently working on safety tips for that gathering and other fall season gatherings.