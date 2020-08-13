Shelby County health experts point to COVID-19 progress, reiterate concerns about fall high school contact sports

A new testing option for Memphis school students and teachers was also outlined.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — "We've had some good news in the last couple of weeks," Shelby County Health Department Chief of Epidemiology David Sweat said.

Shelby County medical experts Thursday pointed to positive progress, as the area gradually slows the spread of COVID-19, following a July filled with data surges.

Thursday's 171 cases marked the fourth time in August of less than 200 new daily cases, the 14-day average of new cases is the lowest since July 7th, and active cases are less than 4,000 for the first time since July 4th.

"It shows that the force of the epidemic is slowing and the number of new infections is declining," Sweat said.

For schools within the city of Memphis reopening for in-person instruction, as many as 4,000 daily tests will be available for students and staff, thanks to federal CARES Act dollars.

The tests will be available on a first come, first serve basis, and done at the participating schools.

"This is just another tool if a school decides to do in-person lecturing," Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said.

As area districts begin their fall semester - Thursday, on the topic of fall contact sports, Shelby County Health Officer Dr. Bruce Randolph reiterated his department's position.

"We consider contact sports to be a high risk activity, so if we get some positive cases we will not be surprised," Dr. Randolph said.

Some suburban Shelby County districts said they'll allow fall contact sports, while Shelby County Schools will revisit its plan after Labor Day.

"Just because something is legally permitted doesn't mean it is medically advised," Dr. Randolph said.

Medical experts said Thursday about a quarter - or 24% - of all people living in Shelby County were tested for COVID-19 since March. However, it's unclear when local testing sites will again open slots for those not showing any COVID-19 symptoms.