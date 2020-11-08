"All of our efforts are paying off" | Shelby County health experts point to promising indicators in local COVID-19 spread

14-day case average and active cases are down significantly since August 1st.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — "All of our efforts are paying off," Shelby County Health Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter said.

"I would like to say I’m optimistic," Dr. Carl Sanchez of Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare said.

There's newfound hope among Shelby County medical experts in the five-plus months fight against local COVID-19 spread.

"We are seeing stabilization and a downward trend from those very high numbers that we had in mid-July, which is very, very important," Dr. Haushalter said.

So far in August, Shelby County's 14-day case average fell 20% and active cases also dropped 18%.

COVID-19 testing reliability also improved, with a turnaround time for results now between one and three days on average.

"Our capacity is back up again. We have over 8,000 available slots per week," Dr. Haushalter said.

Dr. Sanchez said the public must stay vigilant. He said COVID-19 patients recently treated at Methodist reported lesser-known symptoms, such as abdominal pain.

Others were asymptomatic; some even tested positive going into labor.

"It doesn't appear that COVID prompted or complicated their labor or caused their labor water to break, but it does show that there plenty of patients that are presenting with different symptoms than usual for the virus," Dr. Sanchez said.