Shelby County health experts offer new warning amid new details about an uptick in new COVID-19 cases

It comes as Shelby County set new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations, causing concern ahead of July 4th gatherings.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — "We are also trying not to backwards, you know," Shelby County Health Department Chief of Epidemiology David Sweat said.

Shelby County health experts again sounded the alarm Thursday, after test results across nine days resulted in nearly 300 new reported COVID-19 cases.

"What we have seen is the median age of people the hospital is younger now than it was at the beginning of the epidemic," Sweat said.

Health experts offered new evidence of what's behind the recent spike of COVID-19 cases in Shelby County. It's 42% higher this 14-day period compared to the previous 14-day period.

"A lot of the transmission that is occurring right now in social situations, people going to a bar, people having a dinner party, people having an event, people having a backyard barbecue, pool party, things like that," Sweat said.

That's why Sweat said the public can't let their guard down about social distancing and mask wearing.

"As we head into the July 4th weekend, we anticipate there is a risk for similar events and we would just caution people," Sweat said.

Those with the Shelby County Health Department said right now, there are no plans for a countywide ordinance for face coverings in public. But health experts said they are looking at other measures if necessary.

Such an ordinance is currently in place in only Memphis and Germantown.