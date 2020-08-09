Shelby County health inspectors shut down five Hickory Hill businesses for violating health directive

Enforcement and indefinite closures come as health experts combat a stubbornly stable overall COVID-19 positivity rate in Shelby County.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — "Five in one weekend is more than what we would have liked to close," Shelby County Health Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter said.

Inspectors with the Shelby County Health Department stayed busy Labor Day weekend - health directive in hand - as they checked out more than a dozen businesses with complaint calls.

Eight establishments were compliant, but five were not and were shut down indefinitely.

All those shut down are within two and a half miles on Winchester Road: The Indulge Lounge, In Love Memphis, Dubai Hookah Bar, Menue Club, and Height Lounge.

"We know that there are facilities that continue to have large crowds and continue to sell alcohol," Dr. Haushalter said.

The enhanced enforcement of businesses comes as Shelby County 's COVID-19 overall positivity rate continues to hover near 11%.

"For the next two weeks we will stay the course and continue to monitor the data," David Sweat with the Shelby County Health Department said.

The health department won't make any changes - and potentially ease restrictions - until at least September 21st.

Experts said they need that time to gauge the impact of Labor Day Weekend gatherings, high school sports, and in-person school reopenings.

"We are focused right now on the schools and keep those schools that are open, open - and trying to create a path for the safe return to school opening for Shelby County Schools students that are now in virtual mode," Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said.

To date, city of Memphis code enforcement investigated 200 complaints of businesses for possible health directive complaints. 159 of those were found compliant, eight cases remain open, and two businesses were closed at first inspection.

Tuesday also marked the six-month anniversary since Shelby County's first confirmed COVID-19 case March 8th.

"I definitely think we are in a good place now, (but) we are not through this. It's definitely still real, but early on there were obviously a lot of concerns and things changing on a daily basis. I think now that we are six months into this, I think it's given all of us a sense of reassurance. We've developed policies and processes in which I've touched on already to help guide us a health care providers," Dr. Ben Bowman with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare said.

"This is very difficult for everyone," Dr. Haushalter said. "It's difficult emotionally, it's difficult economically, it's difficult socially. In different periods we've been exhausted by COVID. We've wanted to open things earlier than we really should have opened them, or at times some individuals may have wanted to close down sooner than we needed to close down."