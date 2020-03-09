Shelby County health experts urge folks to stay vigilant Labor Day weekend

Doctors fear the holiday will cause another surge in COVID-19 cases similar to Memorial Day and 4th of July.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — "Transmission of the virus can occur in a crowd of three or a crowd of 300," Shelby County Health Officer Dr. Bruce Randolph said.

That's why Shelby County health experts want the public to stay vigilant and responsible this Labor Day weekend, with mask wearing and social distancing.

"We are not where we want to be, but we are headed there," Dr. Randolph said.

The upcoming weekend will include Shelby County's largest allowed gathering since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. On Saturday, up to 4500 allowed fans will spread out inside the Liberty Bowl for the Memphis Tigers football home opener.

"12 feet separation in a sporting event where there is cheering and yelling and loud speaking we feel is the appropriate distance," Dr. Randolph said.

The Shelby County Health Department said COVID-19 stakes are especially high for those in their 20s. They were most responsible for a surge of new local cases after the Fourth of July.

"Those people 21 to 30 years old were more actively acquiring and transmitting COVID-19 than any other age group," David Sweat with the Shelby County Health Department said.

Health experts will wait two Mondays after Labor Day to see the impact of the weekend, before considering a new health directive. Limited service restaurants could reopen if the numbers support it.

"The subsequent results of the activities this weekend will determine which directions we go in the future," Dr. Randolph said.

Thursday morning, those at the Shelby County Health Department discussed ideas of how to widely distribute a COVID-19 vaccine when its available. Essential workers in law enforcement and health care would likely be the first people offered the COVID-19 vaccine.

Thursday, those at Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare reported a five-day uptick in new hospitalizations.

Another study from Vanderbilt University showed while overall hospitalizations in Tennessee remain stable, within that, some regions of the state saw a decline in hospitalizations while others dealt with an increase.