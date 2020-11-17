Shelby County health leader say COVID-19 positive people in public biggest spreader

Shelby County health leaders present data that shows asymptomatic people are going out in public causing a majority of Coronavirus spread.

Nearly 30% of asymptomatic people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Shelby County admitted they went to social events while infected with the virus.

That's from recent data shared by ounty health leaders as they try to pinpoint how the Coronavirus is spreading.

Further data showed 18% of people interviewed reported no symptoms yet tested positive for COVID-19 because they were part of an exposure group.

David Sweat of the Shelby County Health Department says extracurricular activities are to blame for an increase in school aged cases now averaging 18 to 21 cases a week.

"One out of three of the people with COVID-19 disease we later found out were out in the community going to work, going to school, doing their ever day-to-day activities going to church and the were shedding the virus and that's why the virus is spreading," said Sweat.

Health officials say at the onset of new symptoms you should stop, get tested, then go home and isolate until you get your results.