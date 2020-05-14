Shelby County health experts monitoring trends ahead of possible phase two reopening next week

Monday will mark two weeks of the phase one reopening.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday, Shelby County health experts said they are not ready to recommend moving to phase two of the gradual reopening in the Back to Business plan.

Monday will mark two weeks in phase one, giving the local COVID-19 Joint Task Force a gauge on if things are improving, worsening, or holding steady.

"Between now and Monday, we will be looking at data very closely," Shelby County Health Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter said.

It's critical number crunching time for Shelby County health experts, as they consider whether to move to phase two of the gradual reopening, possibly sometime next week.

"I want to caution people that we don't want to make a decision too early," Dr. Haushalter said.

When phase two is allowed in Shelby County, nail salons, spas, and tattoo parlors could open with restrictions, gyms and fitness centers could move to half capacity, libraries and attractions could also go to 50% capacity, and groups of up to 50 could gather with social distancing.

"We will make a decision, but it won't be today. We want to look at the data a little more closely," Dr. Haushalter said.

Dr. Haushalter said as of Thursday, there's encouraging trends in the four factors key to recommending phase two. Those are the trend of new cases day to day, the amount of tests available, the number of open hospital beds, and the staffing required for COVID-19 case investigations.

"None of the numbers stand alone. We do have to look at things as a constellation," Dr. Haushalter said.

The health director also reminded the public Thursday that free face masks are available at any Shelby County Health department clinic or library.

Next week, widespread free COVID-19 testing will also be given at five Memphis Housing Authority complexes.

Phases Adherence to the COVID-19 Compliant Protocol (CCP) is required for all sectors at all phases. All industry-specific protocols issued by the Shelby County Health Department are mandatory. This grid outlines restrictions or conditions unique to each specific sector.