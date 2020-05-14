x
Skip Navigation

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

coronavirus

Shelby County health experts monitoring trends ahead of possible phase two reopening next week

Monday will mark two weeks of the phase one reopening.
Credit: WXIA

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday, Shelby County health experts said they are not ready to recommend moving to phase two of the gradual reopening in the Back to Business plan.

Monday will mark two weeks in phase one, giving the local COVID-19 Joint Task Force a gauge on if things are improving, worsening, or holding steady.

"Between now and Monday, we will be looking at data very closely," Shelby County Health Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter said.

It's critical number crunching time for Shelby County health experts, as they consider whether to move to phase two of the gradual reopening, possibly sometime next week.

"I want to caution people that we don't want to make a decision too early," Dr. Haushalter said.

When phase two is allowed in Shelby County, nail salons, spas, and tattoo parlors could open with restrictions, gyms and fitness centers could move to half capacity, libraries and attractions could also go to 50% capacity, and groups of up to 50 could gather with social distancing.

"We will make a decision, but it won't be today. We want to look at the data a little more closely," Dr. Haushalter said.

Dr. Haushalter said as of Thursday, there's encouraging trends in the four factors key to recommending phase two. Those are the trend of new cases day to day, the amount of tests available, the number of open hospital beds, and the staffing required for COVID-19 case investigations.

"None of the numbers stand alone. We do have to look at things as a constellation," Dr. Haushalter said.

The health director also reminded the public Thursday that free face masks are available at any Shelby County Health department clinic or library.

Next week, widespread free COVID-19 testing will also be given at five Memphis Housing Authority complexes.

Phases
Adherence to the COVID-19 Compliant Protocol (CCP) is required for all sectors at all phases. All industry-specific protocols issued by the Shelby County Health Department are mandatory. This grid outlines restrictions or conditions unique to each specific sector.
Memphistn
Memphis Reset: Reopening Resources
Below is a collection of resources available to businesses in the Greater Memphis region as they prepare for phased reopening. For full details of the Back-to-Business Plan and all phases, visit https://backtobusiness.memphistn.gov. Quick Guide to Reopening in Phase 1 This resource includes an overview of each recommendation for all business types eligible to be open in Phase 1.
Memphischamber

RELATED: CDC releases long-delayed reopening guidance for restaurants, schools, offices

RELATED: Arkansas 'not prepared' to move to Phase 2 of reopening, governor says

RELATED: Alternative field hospital in Memphis more likely to take in patients after weeks of uncertainty of hospital bed demand

RELATED: Vanderbilt: Too soon to know how reopening of TN businesses will impact COVID-19 spread

RELATED: Memphis mayor says entering next phase of reopening depends on you & your neighbors