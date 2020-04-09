Shelby County Health officials prepare a COVID-19 vaccination plan

The health department is testing how the process will likely work by using a similar drive-thru flu shot distribution.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A Coronavirus vaccine could be ready by October and the Centers for Disease Control is telling state officials to get ready for distribution.

The CDC recommended state scenarios to help local health leaders prepare.

Currently, there are no vaccines at the distribution point yet, but Shelby County health officials say they’ve already met about it and are setting up a way to get it out to the public once it’s officially cleared.

“What the CDC is asking us to do is lay the groundwork so that we are ready for when a vaccine does come available to us. We’ve already been planning how that distribution will occur,” said David Sweat, Deputy Director of the Shelby County Health Department.

Thursday, Sweat explained how a Covid-19 vaccine will likely be administered. It will be given in a drive-thru setting at community testing sites. The health department is testing how the process will likely work by using a drive-thru flu shot distribution to simulate the Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

“It’s going to be utilizing drive-thru points of distribution in a couple locations where we will use the influenza vaccine as a surrogate for a Covid vaccine, but we will be working with sites and publicizing those for November,” Sweat explained.

The New York Times reports there are currently nine vaccines in Phase 3 trials. It’s unclear which one will officially be approved.

“I’m a little concerned that they may be fast tracking some of these safety studies and I think that’s the major issue,” said Dr. Richard Aycock, Chief of Staff from Methodist LeBonheur.

Sweat says some of the Covid-19 vaccines currently in trial require two doses and essential workers will be among the first who will be able to get it.

“As part of the vetting of those what that means is you’ll vaccinate some folks, wait a few weeks then you test them and see if they’ve developed an immune response,” Sweat said. “We’ll really be targeting towards the essential workers, those who are in law enforcement and health care settings, people who work in specific key roles.”