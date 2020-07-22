"It's unfortunate and it's necessary" | Shelby County infectious disease expert on new COVID-19 testing priorities

Change - for the time being - came in response to supply & demand issues and testing result backlogs.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — "It's unfortunate and it's necessary," Dr. Steve Threlkeld with Baptist Memorial Hospital said.

Wednesday, Dr. Threlkeld, an infectious disease expert, weighed in on Shelby County's decision to indefinitely limit COVID-19 testing to only those with symptoms or those who made direct contact with a positive case.

"I wish we had the capacity for more. That said, we have to have an active health department who can take advantage of - not what we want to do, but of what we can do," Dr. Threlkeld said.

The change came after a surge in local testing demand and shortages in lab testing supplies, causing weeks long backups for some results.

"If you take the people who are symptomatic or close contacts, you are going for the most productive way to find the positives and presumably the most efficient way to go after contacts," Dr. Threlkeld said.

He added the move still brings risks.

"The problem is you undoubtedly miss cases that way," Dr. Threlkeld said.

Dr. Threlkeld added the new testing prioritization could also lead to another unintended consequence.

"When you test people who are more likely to have the infection, you are more likely for those people to be positive. Some of the spin off problems with that, would be that it will be harder to do the pool testing, we've talked about, as potentially cutting down the cost, cutting down the glut of cases by being able to batch five or 10 of them at a time," Dr. Threlkeld said.

Shelby County health experts hope those with or without symptoms can be tested again soon by partnering with other labs.

Another option is developing a higher volume testing site by combining different community partners in place.

Right now, about 7,000 COVID-19 tests are available each week in Shelby County.