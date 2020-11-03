Shelby County launches online resource offering local information on COVID-19

The Health Department created a portal to provide the most up-to-date information about this public health concern.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and the Shelby County Health Department are committed to providing residents with the most accurate information about the Coronavirus, known as COVID-19. Recently, the Health Department created a portal to provide the most up-to-date information about this public health concern. Businesses, residents, and health care professionals can access this new portal at http:\\www.shelbytnhealth.com/coronavirus.

Mayor Lee Harris: “We understand county residents are very concerned about COVID-19. We are making every effort to keep the public informed on what’s occurring in our county as the situation continues to evolve. This portal will serve as one platform to share essential information with the public. I want to personally thank Joan Carr, Public Information Officer, with the Shelby County Health Department for taking action and helping to create this portal for our residents.”

Shelby County Health Department Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter: “Mitigating the risk and impact of COVID-19 on our community will require us to use every communication outlet available. This portal provides residents with updates on risk levels, number of cases, and recommended precautions. I hope that individuals use it as a source for information about COVID-19 to inform their decisions and help reduce the spread of the virus.”