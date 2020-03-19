Shelby County Mayor issues declaration of local state of emergency for COVID-19

Shelby County has a total of 10 cases as of Thursday morning.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris has issued a declaration of a local state of emergency for the county due to COVID-19.

This comes as the county health department reported six new cases Thursday, bringing the total to 10 in the county.

Below is the statement from the mayor’s office:

“On March 19, 2020, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris signed a declaration of Local State of Emergency to help contain and mitigate COVID-19 from spreading in Shelby County. This action comes after the Shelby County Health Department reported ten positive cases of COVID-19.

Mayor Lee Harris: “We are taking this public event seriously and every day, taking steps to mitigate the negative public health consequences. This emergency declaration is part of those preparatory efforts. This declaration will put our county in a posture to receive vital aid to mitigate the effects of the novel coronavirus, if and when such aid becomes available.”

-----------------------------------------

Below is the order:

SHELBY COUNTY, TENNESSEE

DECLARATION OF LOCAL STATE OF EMERGENCY BY SHELBY COUNTY MAYOR LEE HARRIS MARCH 19, 2020

WHEREAS, This Executive Order to Declare a State of Emergency, is made by the Mayor of Shelby County, Tennessee for the protection of the public health, safety and welfare; and

WHEREAS, Based on information and data, the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) is a respiratory disease caused by the SARS-coV-2 virus that can result in mild or severe symptoms, including fever, cough, and shortness of breath, and can lead to serious illness or death, particularly in the case of older adults and persons with serious chronic medical conditions; and

WHEREAS, COVID-19 is frequently spread through close contact between persons and respiratory transmissions; and

WHEAREAS, On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global pandemic; and WHEREAS, On March 19, 2020 there have been ten (10) confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County; and

WHEREAS, In consideration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the health, safety and welfare of the residents of Shelby County, it is in the public interest that a Local State of Emergency be declared by the Mayor of Shelby County, Tennessee pursuant to authority of Tenn. Code Ann. § 58-8-104, Tenn. Code Ann. § 58-2-110(3) (A), and such other authority granted by law vested in the Mayor of Shelby County, Tennessee for the protection of the public health, safety and welfare.

NOW THEREFORE, I, Lee Harris, Mayor of Shelby County, Tennessee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in me, do hereby direct and order the following:

1. A State of Emergency is hereby declared for the area within Shelby County, Tennessee.

2. The duration of this state of emergency will commence March 19, 2020 and continue until March 26, 2020 or until rescinded but shall be limited to seven (7) days unless it is necessary to extend it by Executive Order for additional seven (7) day increments as permitted by law.

3. As authorized by Tenn. Code Ann. § 58-2-110(3)(A), Shelby County Government will:

a. As necessary, appropriate and expend funds; make contracts; obtain and distribute equipment, materials, and supplies for emergency management purposes; provide for the health and safety of persons and property, including emergency assistance to the victims of any emergency; and direct and coordinate the development of emergency management plans and programs in accordance with the policies and plans set by the federal and state emergency management agencies;

b. As necessary, appoint, employ, remove, or provide, with or without compensation, coordinators, rescue teams, fire and police personnel, and other emergency management workers;

c. If deemed necessary and in addition to the primary emergency operating center, establish one or more secondary emergency operating centers to provide continuity of government and direction and control of emergency operations;

d. Request state assistance or, as needed, invoke emergency-related mutual-aid assistance in the event of an emergency affecting another political subdivision. It may be extended, as necessary, in seven-day increments.

FURTHER, All agencies, departments and divisions of Shelby County Government shall discharge their responsibilities as deemed necessary for the protection of the public health, safety and welfare consistent with the provisions of this Declaration of a Local State of Emergency.

FURTHER, As the County Executive of Shelby County, Tennessee, I, Lee Harris, exercise the authority given me under Title 58 of the Tennessee Code to preserve the public safety and hereby render all required and available assistance vital to the security, wellbeing, and health of the citizens of this County.

I hereby direct all departments and agencies of Shelby County to take whatever steps necessary to protect life and property, public infrastructure, and provide such emergency assistance deemed necessary.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, By authority vested in me, I have here unto set my hand and signed this Executive Order this 19th day of March, 2020.