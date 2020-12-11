How you can visit Mid-South museums, and still stay safe during COVID-19

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and Shelby County Chief Epidemiologist David Sweat visited Slavehaven as part of an effort to show safety tips.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and Shelby County Chief Epidemiologist David Sweat visited Slavehaven Thursday and shared it virtually on Facebook live. They wanted to remind folks of safety tips when visiting Mid-South museums.

"We also want to maintain social distance because even if you're with members of your household, you're likely to see a docent or someone else associated with the museum. Try to keep some distance as you see the exhibit,” said Harris.

"As you can see, we're not too close to each other but we're keeping social distant and from each other. And in addition to wearing the mask, adding six feet separation social distance, that helps prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Sweat

The trip was part of the 901 Student Passport Program. The program gives Shelby County School students free access to eight local museums during their virtual learning.