Shelby County McDonald's offering free breakfast next week to students 13 and under

The free breakfast for children 13 and under runs March 23-27.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — McDonald’s is helping feed the need for students, with free breakfast for children 13 and under next week, March 23 through March 27.

The move comes after Shelby County Schools was forced to suspend its plan to distribute meals to students in need because of COVID-19.

The Memphis area McDonald’s owner/operators say the free breakfast will be provided at McDonald’s restaurants in Shelby County from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Meal choices include a McChicken biscuit, sausage McGriddle, or sausage biscuit, and apple slices or hashbrowns.

Due to the recent executive orders closing dine-in at restaurants, the meals are only available drive-thru or take-out where available.

In a news release, the restaurants said, “Local McDonald’s Owner/Operators know this is a hard time for everyone and want to do their part to make sure families still have access to meals as we get through this together."

