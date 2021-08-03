Shelby County releases new guidance on masks

Health Order No. 24 highly recommends masks for all indoor settings that are open to the public regardless if you are vaccinated or not.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department has released its latest health directive, which highly recommends masks for all indoor settings that are open to the public, regardless if you are vaccinated or not.

It also mirrors CDC guidance, recommending masks for areas with high transmission rates.

In the directive, there is a new section on "Vaccinations and Testing," strongly encouraging everyone to get vaccinated if they are eligible and strongly encouraging employers to require regular COVID-19 testing for all unvaccinated employees, including those who are asymptomatic.

The directive, now called a health order, goes into effect at noon on Tuesday, August 3, and will expire August 31.