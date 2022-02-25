Shelby County residents can pick up free masks this weekend

The giveaway runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Emergency Management Warehouse at 6393 Haley Road.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County residents can pick up free masks at an event Saturday near Shelby Farms.

The Shelby County Emergency Management Agency and Homeland Security Agency are hosting the mask giveaway Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Emergency Management Warehouse at 6393 Haley Road.

A limited number of N95 masks will be available while supplies last. The number of masks for each car will be based on the size of the household.

Shelby County officials said since a mask distribution began on Feb. 14, 2022, more than 16,600 masks have been given out to county residents.