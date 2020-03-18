Shelby County Schools planning for possible cancellation of additional days due to coronavirus pandemic

For now, class is canceled until April 6th and all school activities until then are postponed.

During the coronavirus pandemic, those with Shelby County Schools are working to keep students engaged with learning, with class canceled until April 6th and potentially for the rest of the school year.

SCS superintendent Dr. Joris Ray updated the situation Wednesday afternoon and admitted staff is already considering the possibility of students not returning to class until August.

That’s why the district began rolling out online learning options, despite many SCS families without home computers or tablets to engage in such instruction.

"We started to plan and to really think about what if this the end of the school year?" Dr. Ray said.

That’s the worst-case scenario for Shelby County Schools, amidst the short and long-term uncertainty with the coronavirus pandemic.

"Let's love on them, let's encourage them and remind them that this too will pass,” Dr. Ray said.

With SCS students at home for at least the next few weeks, Dr. Ray said Wednesday afternoon plans are being finalized for online learning for all grades and subjects.

“We'll be providing resources for parents to engage students in English, language arts, math, science,” Dr. Ray said.

But new learning opportunities also present new challenges with SCS, a district where more than 60% of students are on free or reduced lunch.

Wednesday, the district planned to launch a COVID-19 relief account through its website to help families get connected to technology while students aren’t in school.

"Let's close this equity gap and this digital divide right here in Shelby County,” Dr. Ray said.