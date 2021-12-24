Shelby County temporarily closing mass COVID testing sites for holiday weekend

Limited self-testing kits may be available at some pharmacies in Shelby County. Those interested should call ahead.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department is closing all mass drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites at noon on Friday.

The sites will be closed on Saturday and Sunday and will reopen on Monday.

The health department said limited self-testing kits may be available at some pharmacies and those interested in one should call ahead for availability.

For those who are asymptomatic or were in close contact with someone who tested positive, the department said to do the following:

Do not go to the hospital emergency rooms for COVID-19 testing. Emergency rooms are for those with severe symptoms only at this time.

If someone in your household has tested positive recently for COVID-19, assume that everyone in the household is positive. The entire household should isolate for 10 days.

If you are experiencing mild upper respiratory symptoms, stay home. Do not attend holiday parties or family gatherings.

“It is very important that everyone in Shelby County take great care at this time to help to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Michelle Taylor, Shelby County Health Director. “Close contacts of positive cases and anyone with symptoms should do everything possible to protect their friends and family members from possible infection.”