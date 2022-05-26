Shelby County to begin free COVID-19 boosters for children ages 5-11

The Shelby County Health Department will begin offering COVID-19 Pfizer boosters for children ages 5 to 11 Friday, May 27, 2022.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department will begin offering COVID-19 Pfizer boosters for children ages 5 to 11 Friday, May 27, 2022.

The booster doses are available to children who have received two doses of the COVID vaccine, with the second dose of their primary series at least five months ago.

The boosters will be available at the following health department locations:

814 Jefferson Avenue, Suite 207

1826 Sycamore View Road

Both locations are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Health Department will be closed on May 30 for Memorial Day.

“We encourage everyone to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations,” said Health Director, Dr. Michelle Taylor, in a statement. “As we go into the summer months with vacation travel and summer camp, a booster may give children added protection.”

In addition to the Health Department’s Immunization Clinic, COVID-19 vaccinations are also free and widely available at pharmacies and other vaccination sites all over Shelby County.