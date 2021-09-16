Shelby County youth create PSA encouraging peer vaccinations

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — High school students from the Shelby County COVID-19 Community Council have created a PSA video hoping to encourage more youth 12 and older to get vaccinated.
The video was a collaboration among the students, the Shelby County Mayor Harris’ office as well as fellow Community Council members.
The COVID-19 Community Council was established by Mayor Harris to encourage increased vaccines through peer-to-peer influence. Members of the Community Council include Shelby County residents of various ages and backgrounds, including current high school students.
The PSA shows how being vaccinated can help prevent having to quarantine, loss of in-person learning, and missing out on activities with friends.
CDC guidance said fully vaccinated students do not need to quarantine at home following an exposure if they are asymptomatic.
“With rising cases and the influx of youth contracting the Delta variant, I believe it is imperative that my peers receive the vaccine. The vaccine is one of the best ways to keep ourselves and our communities safe and avoid unnecessary loss of in-person learning. I had a great time making the PSA with my fellow COVID-19 Community Council members and hope that it encourages young people, and even the young at heart, to receive the vaccine,” said East High School student and COVID-19 Community Council Member Kaleb Sy.