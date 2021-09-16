Shelby County youth create PSA encouraging peer vaccinations

High school students hope to increase youth vaccine uptake to prevent loss of in-person learning among peers

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — High school students from the Shelby County COVID-19 Community Council have created a PSA video hoping to encourage more youth 12 and older to get vaccinated.

The video was a collaboration among the students, the Shelby County Mayor Harris’ office as well as fellow Community Council members.

The COVID-19 Community Council was established by Mayor Harris to encourage increased vaccines through peer-to-peer influence. Members of the Community Council include Shelby County residents of various ages and backgrounds, including current high school students.

The PSA shows how being vaccinated can help prevent having to quarantine, loss of in-person learning, and missing out on activities with friends.

CDC guidance said fully vaccinated students do not need to quarantine at home following an exposure if they are asymptomatic.

Watch our PSA featuring Shelby County high school students who recommend COVID-19 vaccinations. Kids 12 and older can be vaccinated and avoid quarantines that interrupt school, sports and fun. #TrustTheVax https://t.co/AaZ9m0XnNe — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) September 16, 2021