‘Shelter at home’ will help save many, many American lives, so why isn’t Arkansas doing it?

Governor Asa Hutchinson says ‘shelter at home’ is too confusing for Arkansans

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — In Friday's Ransom Note: ‘shelter at home.’

I know. You're tired of hearing about it, we're tired of saying it. But there's a reason we talk about it so much. It's the biggest single thing doctors say we can all do to slow the spread and reduce the number of people who die from this terrible coronavirus.

When scientists came up with their estimates on how many people could die if we didn't flatten the curve, they based it on an expectation all 50 states would have shelter at home orders in place by now. But now those estimates will have to be changed, because Arkansas and a few other states have governors who don't think it's necessary. In the words of Governor Asa Hutchinson, 'shelter at home' is too confusing for Arkansans because of all the exceptions.

That's insulting. I think most folks can figure out what essential work activity is and isn't.

No Mid-South state was a trendsetter on this issue. Tennessee and Mississippi governors only issued their orders this week.