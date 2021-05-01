Arkansas 'miracle patient' recovers from COVID after 87 days in the hospital

Doctors gave Sherry Marban a grim outlook with her survival of COVID-19, but she fought back and proved them wrong.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — On Oct. 4, Sherry Marban went to Baptist Health Springhill to treat her COVID-19 symptoms.

"I said, 'I got to get some help because I'm having trouble breathing,'" said Marban.

She thought she would only be there to get some antibiotics, but they admitted her.

Doctors said she had a severe case of COVID-19 and they were at their limit for what they could do to help her.

"After she had been there for about a week and a half, they called me and said she was declining and they needed to intubate her," said Sherry's daughter, Amanda Woodward.

Her family fought for her.

Doctors suggested Sherry be taken to a facility where she can get better treatment, but they were afraid she may not survive the trip. They warned the family Sherry only had a 3 percent rate of survival if she was moved.

The family decided to transfer Sherry to Baptist Health in Little Rock. She made it. Soon after, she started to make a comeback, and doctors started giving her the nickname "miracle patient."

"I think it's so cute how Dr. Huelett would come in in the mornings and have his coffee and say, 'You're just a miracle,'" said Marban.

Marban said Dr. Cidney Huelett was her saving grace. The family said when he took over the treatments, he made sure she was in the best care possible.

"He was so proud of his accomplishment, and he should be because he had every machine hooked up to me and I made it," said Marban.

After 87 days of being in the hospital without seeing her family, Sherry was finally able to come home.