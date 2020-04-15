Should you hire someone to clean to keep COVID-19 away?

Local 24 News looked at what services are available and how much it costs.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — To keep COVID-19 at bay, many Mid-South businesses and residents are hiring cleaning services. Many companies have specialized tools and chemicals to get rid of the virus. So what is available and how much does it cost?

"You can disinfect very large areas very quickly. This product cleans, sanitizes, and deodorizes, and reaches hard to reach areas to clean by hand," said Eric Hart, RotoClean owner.

Eric Hart, the owner of Memphis' RotoClean, says the product his company uses is safe for pets and animals, and considered non-toxic. It's called Bioesque.

"We're not spraying harsh chemicals. The stuff we use actually uses a formula that is free of bleach and harsh chemicals," said Hart.

Hart uses the product inside and outside of the house. A fogger sprays the product and disinfects the area. Hart and a Bioesque spokesperson say the product used is approved by the EPA for killing COVID-19. Hart says it kills coronavirus in less than a minute.

He is not the only one branching off into the Coronavirus Cleaning business.

Just last week, ServiceMaster began cleaning Shelby County Sheriff's deputies’ cars. In response to COVID-19, The company’s Terminix division launched a new disinfecting service called Disinfectix™ aimed at eliminating coronavirus germs.

"It is a trending service. Lots of companies are starting to offer similar services, and that is - in my opinion - a good thing because we want to battle this virus together," said Hart.

Hart says his company charges about 20 cents per square foot, but every company sets its own price.